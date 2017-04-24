Man faces sexual assault charges
A man being held on sexual assault charges in both Jefferson and Berkeley counties was bound over to Berkeley County Circuit Court on Tuesday during a preliminary hearing. Derrick Dewayne Berry, 41, of Sopwith Way in Martinsburg, was initially arraigned on March 1 in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for charges of sexual abuse by a guardian or custodian and first degree assault.
