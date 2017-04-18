Light of Hope Ceremony
Shawn A. Velentine, CASA Director of programs, speaks at the CASA-EP Light of Hope Ceremony Thursday evening in the Youth Sanctuary at the Airborne Church in Martinsburg. Shown, from left, are Angelo Lopez, 15, representing the 2016 Children Never Served ; Dominic Lopez, 7, representing the 2016 children waiting for a case to begin); and Patrick C. Popp, 16, representing the 148 children served by CASA in 2016.
