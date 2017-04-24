Immigration officials arrest three in...

Immigration officials arrest three in raid

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Martinsburg Journal

According to ICE officials, the enforcement occurred at the China Buffet in Martinsburg, and three individuals were arrested during the incident. ICE officials also confirmed an earlier action on March 3. Officials did not release the exact location, but said the targeted enforcement occurred in Martinsburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Melissa Missy Roberts 40 min curious 8
Saint Obama is a dirty capitalist like everyone... 1 hr he is a pussey 1
Well, the 1st is on Monday, which means 1 hr Doug 4
William Alex Gibbs 1 hr Alex Gibbs stealing 16
A contractor who got my parents Mon 2 hr pancreas 19
Job at Bateman Hospital (Jul '15) 2 hr Maurry p 29
O'Reillys gone and FOX still leads in ratings 2 hr sheesh 25
See all Martinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martinsburg Forum Now

Martinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Martinsburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,846 • Total comments across all topics: 280,603,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC