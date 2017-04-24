Honoring A Hero: Flag donated for WWII pilot

Atkinson, the widow of Anthony Atkinson, was presented an American flag on Wednesday morning at the Martinsburg Eastern Regional Airport in memory of her brother-in-law Peter William Atkinson, a WWII Kathleen Stotler, liason to U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., presented Ms. Atkinson with the flag and memorial certificate in the airport museum.

