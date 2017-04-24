Giving Hope: Good Samaritan free clin...

Giving Hope: Good Samaritan free clinic looking to expand

The Good Samaritan Free Clinic at 121 N. Queen St. in Martinsburg is in the early stages of planning an expansion. Serving more than 700 clients per year and growing, the medical clinic needs a larger location, according to director Cobby Davis.

Martinsburg, WV

