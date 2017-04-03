First responders respond to house fire on Pennsylvania Ave.
Firefighters clean up the scene after putting out a house fire on Pennsylvania Avenue in Martinsburg on Thursday afternoon. A home at 389 Hite Road caught fire Thursday afternoon and first responders rushed to respond to the emergency.
