Crime Report for April 8

Crime Report for April 8

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Christopher Warren Collins, 30, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was arraigned Thursday in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for felony and misdemeanor charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, transportation of a controlled substance into the state, possession of adderall, failure to maintain control of the vehicle and no motor vehicle insurance. Jose Adrian Cruz, 26, of Reynard Road in Kearneysville, was arraigned Friday in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for a misdemeanor charge of DUI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My boss fired me today 1 hr just me 29
ivy 1 hr just me 4
Hot girl lawyers 1 hr ljjjj 5
Sam Massey Ashland ky 1 hr Katy 2
News Alleged Sexual Assault at MU Frat House (Apr '13) 2 hr Tori k e 5
America Held Hostage Day 78 2 hr MarkJ- 9
Hey main where did sissy boy RWP go crying in t... 2 hr Shannon 1
See all Martinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martinsburg Forum Now

Martinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
 

Martinsburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,231 • Total comments across all topics: 280,203,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC