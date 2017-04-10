Crime Report for April 6

Tanyon Victor Ellis, 30, of Alexandria, Virginia, was arraigned Wednesday in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor and felony charges of bringing stolen property into the state and unauthorized use of an access device. Timothy Michael Everhart, 42, of Curlew Court in Martinsburg, was arraigned Wednesday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and domestic assault.

