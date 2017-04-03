Crime Report for April 4
Jack Donavan Alexander Jr., 66, of Silver Lane in Martinsburg, was arraigned Thursday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of driving on a revoked license, no insurance and an improper motor vehicle inspection sticker. Allen Sherbourne Brown, 59, of Coopers Court in Harpers Ferry, was arraigned Thursday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a misdemeanor charge of battery.
