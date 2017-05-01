Crime Report for April 29

Friday Apr 28

James Allen Armel Jr., 31, of Winchester, Virginia, was arraigned Friday in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of driving on a revoked license for DUI and failure to obey a traffic control device. Timothy Nicholas Bourgeois, 51, of Teague Lane in Martinsburg, was arraigned Thursday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of failure to maintain control of a vehicle and DUI.

