Crime Report for April 26
Eric Clark Fravel, 38, of South High Street in Martinsburg, was arraigned Monday by the Winchester Police Department for a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia. Dorothy Elizabeth Lowe, 46, of Wagner Drive in Martinsburg, was arraigned Tuesday in Jefferson County Magistrate court for a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully taking a vehicle.
