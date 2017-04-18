Crime Report for April 21
Ashleigh Blaine Jandora, 35 of Tavern Road in Martinsburg, was arraigned Wednesday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a felony charge of concealment or removal of minor child from custodian or person entitled to visitation. Joshua Brandon Ford, 37, of Reston, Virginia, was arraigned Thursday in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of public intoxication, fleeing on foot and refusal to fingerprint.
