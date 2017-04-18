Crime Report for April 18

Crime Report for April 18

Derek Raymont Albright, 46, of Emerald Drive in Falling Waters, was arraigned Friday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of driving on a revoked license, DUI, possession of a controlled substance and driving without insurance. Paul Wayne Anders Jr., 44, of Sawmill Road in Hedgesville, was arraigned Monday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a misdemeanor charge of driving on a suspended license for non DUI charge, third offense.

