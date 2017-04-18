Crime Report for April 18

Derek Raymont Albright, 46, of Emerald Drive in Falling Waters, was arraigned Friday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of driving on a revoked license, DUI, possession of a controlled substance and driving without insurance. Paul Wayne Anders Jr., 44, of Sawmill Road in Hedgesville, was arraigned Monday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a misdemeanor charge of driving on a suspended license for non DUI charge, third offense.

