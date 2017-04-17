Crime Report for April 15
Corey Adam Brown, 18, of Salty Lane in Falling Waters, was arraigned Thursday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. Edgar B Browne IV, 44, of Prospect Avenue in Bunker Hill, was arraigned Friday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for felony charges of Blaine Keith Coates, 26, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was arraigned Friday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of fraudulent schemes and petit larceny.
Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
