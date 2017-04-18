Crime Report for April 14

Crime Report for April 14

Friday Apr 14

Daniel Paul Chalupka Jr., 35, of Wall Street in Martinsburg, was arraigned Wednesday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of possession of suboxone, possession of marijuana, no motor vehicle inspection and antique vehicle violation.

