Crime Report for April 14
Daniel Paul Chalupka Jr., 35, of Wall Street in Martinsburg, was arraigned Wednesday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of possession of suboxone, possession of marijuana, no motor vehicle inspection and antique vehicle violation.
