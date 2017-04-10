Crime Report for April 11

Ronald William Allen, 41, of South Kentucky Avenue in Martinsburg, was arraigned Monday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a felony charge of driving on a revoked license for DUI. Katie Maria Angle, 33, of Bellview Drive in Martinsburg, was arraigned Monday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for felony and misdemeanor charges of possession of heroin, possession with intent to deliver alparazolam and conspiracy.

