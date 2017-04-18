Councilman opposes city support for w...

Councilman opposes city support for wine and arts festival

A City Council official is questioning whether the city should provide municipal services for Martinsburg Art Center's annual Wine and Arts Festival, claiming the group provides little service to city residents. The Arts Council will hold the 21st annual festival on the lawn of the Boydville Mansion on May 27-28, which serves as its annual fundraiser.

