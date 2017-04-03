Community shows support for boy after brain surgery
This Monday March 27, 2017 photo shows Emari and Nahla Olson in Martinburg, W.Va. Family and friends helped raise money to pay Emari's hospital bills following a nearly 10-hour surgery to remove a rare brain tumor in February.
