City sets levy rates for next fiscal year
City officials set city property tax rates for fiscal year 2017-18 at a special Martinsburg City Council meeting on Tuesday. By state code, all taxing jurisdictions such as municipalities and counties must meet on the third Tuesday of April to set the levy.
