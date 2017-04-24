Body found on National Park Service p...

Body found on National Park Service property in Jefferson County

Law enforcement officers were on the scene Friday after a body was found on National Park Service property near Chestnut Hill Road in Jefferson County. Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Dougherty tells WV MetroNews affiliate WEPM it appears the body, which was found under a tree, had been there for a long period of time and that no foul play was suspected.

