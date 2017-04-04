BMC Enhances Its Value-Added Offerings With Two Strategic Acquisitions

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. , a leading provider of diversified lumber and building materials and solutions to new construction builders and professional remodelers in the U.S., announced today that it has acquired substantially all of the assets and assumed certain liabilities of Texas Plywood & Lumber Company, Inc. and Code Plus Components, LLC. . Through these acquisitions, BMC enhances its value-added offerings and footprint in the Dallas/Fort Worth and Washington, D.C. markets, respectively.

