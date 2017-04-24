Bark of the Town: Shepherdstown DogFest brings out the tail waggers
There was free obedience training, information on dog grooming services, healthy and organic dog treats available for taste and sale, and other workshops for owners and their pets, as well as a community dog show. was a chance for onlookers to meet adoptable dogs from at least a dozen rescue organizations and shelters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Martinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Results Company/TLK
|34 min
|I work there too
|6
|Sheetz Westend
|1 hr
|Facepalm
|34
|Best music to slap your ol lady around to
|1 hr
|Shefelldownnblack...
|2
|Girls what kind of porn do you like ?
|1 hr
|Samantha
|9
|I'm gonna turn up tomorrow
|2 hr
|Poooper scooop
|3
|Don't Bring Food To The Prom
|2 hr
|Poooper scooop
|18
|Baltimore Street drugs
|2 hr
|Lola Rakes
|463
Find what you want!
Search Martinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC