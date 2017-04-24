Bark of the Town: Shepherdstown DogFe...

Bark of the Town: Shepherdstown DogFest brings out the tail waggers

There was free obedience training, information on dog grooming services, healthy and organic dog treats available for taste and sale, and other workshops for owners and their pets, as well as a community dog show. was a chance for onlookers to meet adoptable dogs from at least a dozen rescue organizations and shelters.

