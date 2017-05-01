Around the Region for April 29
Several regional law enforcement agencies will conduct a collection event of expired, unwanted or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications for destruction, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The program is anonymous.
