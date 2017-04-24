Around the Region for April 22
Volunteers are needed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Boys & Girls Club in Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties. For each volunteer that shows up, Comcast will donate $20 per person to the club.
