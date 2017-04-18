Around the Region for April 19

Around the Region for April 19

The Berkeley Border Guards, Camp 199, Martinsburg, will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Triple Brick Museum, 313 E. John St. Agenda includes upcoming projects and fund raising. The Sons of Confederate Veterans welcomes all prospective members and those interested in learning why the southern soldier went to war.

