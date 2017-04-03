Woman honored by Catholic Daughters
Family and close friends gathered for an intimate ceremony to honor Rosa-Lee Foreman for her contribution to the Catholic Daughters on Wednesday. Foreman has been a member of the Martinsburg chapter of the Catholic Daughters for over 68 years, and is also currently its oldest member.
