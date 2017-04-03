Task force scores another big bust

The Eastern Panhandle Drug & Violent Crime Task Force announced the arrest of 48 individuals in connection with a single, large scale drug bust Friday afternoon at the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. Officials said the drug bust dismantled an extensive heroin trafficking network that spanned across the Eastern Panhandle and surrounding states by using various tools - including interception of electronic communications and ground and aerial surveillance methods - after obtaining a warrant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.