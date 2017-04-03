Police & Court Report for March 30

Krista Danielle Davidian, 28, of Degas Court in Martinsburg, was arraigned March 24 in Berkeley County for two felony charges of possession with intent to deliver heroin. The state offered to reduce Davidian's $200,000 bond to $20,000 cash/surety if Davidian waived her case to Berkeley County Circuit Court and if she agreed to report to the Berkeley County Day Report center for treatment and monitoring.

