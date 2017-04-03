Panhandle to take part in drug pilot program
The Eastern Panhandle is one of 15 communities to participate in a pilot community project spearheaded by the nonprofit group Facing Addiction to shape the public response to addiction through a grassroots campaign within the community, organization officials said on Tuesday. "Now we have a network of not only local, state and federal level, we now have this network to pull from."
