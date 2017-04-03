Martinsburg city council approves 2017-18 budget
The City Council formally approved Martinsburg's $33.5 million budget for fiscal year 2017-18 at its council meeting on Monday night. The total budget includes budgets for the city's general fund; water and sewer fund, police levy fund; sanitation fund; fire and emergency medical services fund; parking fund; and coal severance tax fund.
