Man held on $5 million bond

Monday Mar 27 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

A Martinsburg man who allegedly was the kingpin of one of the largest heroin distribution rings in the Eastern Panhandle since the 1980s is being held on $5,590,000 bond in Berkeley County and $955,000 bond in Jefferson County for 24 counts of conspiracy and 19 counts of delivery and possession. Early last week local law enforcement officials involved with the Eastern Panhandle Drugs & Violent Crime Task Force netted Christian Alexander Blunt, 24, of West Virginia Avenue in Martinsburg during a drug sting resulting in the arrest of 48 individuals in connection with a single, large scale heroin ring.

