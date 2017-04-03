Man held on $5 million bond
A Martinsburg man who allegedly was the kingpin of one of the largest heroin distribution rings in the Eastern Panhandle since the 1980s is being held on $5,590,000 bond in Berkeley County and $955,000 bond in Jefferson County for 24 counts of conspiracy and 19 counts of delivery and possession. Early last week local law enforcement officials involved with the Eastern Panhandle Drugs & Violent Crime Task Force netted Christian Alexander Blunt, 24, of West Virginia Avenue in Martinsburg during a drug sting resulting in the arrest of 48 individuals in connection with a single, large scale heroin ring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Martinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit dudes with 3 names
|1 min
|needtogobacktoafrica
|26
|special metals is closing tube and bar mills! i...
|3 min
|sigh
|119
|Overdoses
|9 min
|ateplumupwithigno...
|96
|Man Buns being cut off at a rapid pace.
|19 min
|The Dinner bun
|3
|who od'ed at sheetz
|38 min
|Mephistohpeles
|21
|facebook now hits #1reason for divorce!!!!
|41 min
|Mephistohpeles
|7
|Baltimore Street drugs
|1 hr
|Lol
|255
Find what you want!
Search Martinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC