(Journal file photo by Ron Agnir) The closed Big Springs Water...
The closed Big Springs Water Filtration Plant is shown in Martinsburg in May 2016. button on plans to pay Martinsburg up to an estimated $10 million for it to remediate contamination to the Big Springs Water Treatment Plant, city officials said at its meeting Monday night.
