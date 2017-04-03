Crime Report for March 28

Levar Preston Anderson, 37, of Spillway Court in Martinsburg, was arraigned Saturday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of aggravated DUI first offense and expired registration. Lauren S. Black, 40, of Mildred Street in Ranson, was arraigned Friday in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of DUI and approaching an emergency vehicle too quickly.

