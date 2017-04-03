County plans to renew animal control agreement
Berkeley County plans to offer Martinsburg the same $117,500 animA al control services agreement for fiscal year 2018 currently in place for fiscal year 2017, said county administrator Alan Davis at the Berkeley County Council meeting on Thursday. The contract also includes an a hourly fee of $27.06 per hour for providing animal control service to the town of Hedgesville, Davis said.
