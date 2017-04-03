Case against Big Bucks Bingo operators dismissed by judge
The seven operators of Big Bucks Bingo had all charges against them dismissed Friday by Judge Gina Groh, Chief United States District Judge in the United States District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia. Brent Jackson, 45; Steve Crites, 45; James M. Cites, 72; Betty Crites, 68; Kristy Vanduzer, 43; Larry Webster, 68; and James R. Crites, 37, all of Martinsburg, were named and indicted for a 53-count indictment in September 2016, according to court documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Martinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit dudes with 3 names
|1 min
|needtogobacktoafrica
|26
|special metals is closing tube and bar mills! i...
|4 min
|sigh
|119
|Overdoses
|10 min
|ateplumupwithigno...
|96
|Man Buns being cut off at a rapid pace.
|19 min
|The Dinner bun
|3
|who od'ed at sheetz
|38 min
|Mephistohpeles
|21
|facebook now hits #1reason for divorce!!!!
|41 min
|Mephistohpeles
|7
|Baltimore Street drugs
|1 hr
|Lol
|255
Find what you want!
Search Martinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC