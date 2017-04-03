Case against Big Bucks Bingo operators dismissed by judge

The seven operators of Big Bucks Bingo had all charges against them dismissed Friday by Judge Gina Groh, Chief United States District Judge in the United States District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia. Brent Jackson, 45; Steve Crites, 45; James M. Cites, 72; Betty Crites, 68; Kristy Vanduzer, 43; Larry Webster, 68; and James R. Crites, 37, all of Martinsburg, were named and indicted for a 53-count indictment in September 2016, according to court documents.

