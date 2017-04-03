Alternative learning program launched...

Alternative learning program launched in Berkeley County

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Journal photo by Jim McConville Directors of the newly launched public-private program in Berkeley County aimed at reducing student recidivism rates. From left are Charles Hampton, principal for Board of Child Care Martinsburg School; Jacob Green, special assistant to the Chief Career and Technical Education Officer; Jason Wright, director of Community Based Services; Laurie Anne Spagnola, president and CEO of Board of Child Care; Don Dellinger, deputy superintendent of Berkeley County Schools; and Jackie Columbia, director of West Virginia Services and Board of Child Care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Detroit dudes with 3 names 1 min needtogobacktoafrica 26
special metals is closing tube and bar mills! i... 3 min sigh 119
Overdoses 9 min ateplumupwithigno... 96
Man Buns being cut off at a rapid pace. 18 min The Dinner bun 3
who od'ed at sheetz 38 min Mephistohpeles 21
facebook now hits #1reason for divorce!!!! 41 min Mephistohpeles 7
Baltimore Street drugs 1 hr Lol 255
See all Martinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martinsburg Forum Now

Martinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Martinsburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,790 • Total comments across all topics: 280,033,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC