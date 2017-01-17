Wayne Jones case petition growing daily
Wayne Jones family co-counsel Paul Taylor plans to petition the court for the family to finally have their day in court in front of a special grand jury - and a special prosecutor. On March 13, 2013, Wayne Jones was shot to death on Queen Street in Martinsburg by five members of the Martinsburg Police Department.
