Tomblin gives farewell speech
Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin delivered his farewell address to the West Virginia Legislature in the House Chamber at the State Capitol Complex Wednesday after serving six years as governor and a total of 42 years in public service in the Mountain State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obamas farewell speech
|3 min
|southern at heart
|10
|How to dispose of a dead body
|3 min
|Public Health
|42
|Liberal protestors dress up as Klan supporters
|18 min
|Black and Red
|53
|HTON made National news again
|23 min
|please
|39
|for black people
|24 min
|alt black
|4
|Ready to watch a REAL President make a speech?
|42 min
|No records Barry
|19
|Hipocrit Christians
|55 min
|Nancy
|10
Find what you want!
Search Martinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC