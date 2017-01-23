Three arrested in the murder of Ramon Walker

The Martinsburg Police Department has announced the arrest of three individuals who have been charged with the murder of Ramon Walker, who was found deceased in his apartment Jan. 12. Kevin C. Hamill, 27, of Winchester, Virginia; Courtney L. Hamill, 18, of Inwood; and Destiny A. Baker, 19, of Martinsburg, have each been charged with single counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy. Hamill has also been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

