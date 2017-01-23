Three arrested in the murder of Ramon...

Three arrested in the murder of Ramon Walker

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

The Martinsburg Police Department has announced the arrest of three individuals who have been charged with the murder of Ramon Walker, who was found deceased in his apartment Jan. 12. Kevin C. Hamill, 27, of Winchester, Virginia; Courtney L. Hamill, 18, of Inwood; and Destiny A. Baker, 19, of Martinsburg, have each been charged with single counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy. Hamill has also been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Howard(Howie) Woodrum 19 min Tru 1
Joey Plybon 23 min Mouse 1
Trump's Daughter 43 min Leo Bostick 6
America Held Hostage Day 5 46 min Leo Bostick 3
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 54 min WTF WRONG WITH PPL 3,984
Department of Education Shutters ACICS Accredit... Sun Dan the man 2
Gypsy? (May '12) Jan 3 oh chick 59
See all Martinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martinsburg Forum Now

Martinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Martinsburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,604 • Total comments across all topics: 278,194,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC