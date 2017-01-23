Three arrested in Martinsburg slaying
Martinsburg Police arrested three people in connection with the death of Ramon Walker, 27, who was found dead in his apartment on Jan. 12. Kevin Hamill, 27, Winchester; Courtney Hamill, 18, Martinsburg; and Destiny Baker, 19, also of Martinsburg were taken into custody Friday after a joint operation by Martinsburg police, West Virginia State Police, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service. Walker was found with a single gunshot wound after officers responded to conduct a welfare check at his home on North Western Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Martinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sign petiton against AEP rates
|4 min
|Randy
|13
|Worst place in Huntington to work....... Big Sa... (Oct '15)
|6 min
|Former Staff Member
|55
|Inauguration ratings Fox triples CNN, MSNBC com...
|46 min
|Alternative facts
|21
|the inaguration ratings sucked Trumpbillies can...
|52 min
|MarkJ-
|43
|Department of Education Shutters ACICS Accredit...
|18 hr
|Dan the man
|2
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Jan 11
|R Scott Mick
|3,983
|Gypsy? (May '12)
|Jan 3
|oh chick
|59
Find what you want!
Search Martinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC