Three arrested in Martinsburg slaying

Martinsburg Police arrested three people in connection with the death of Ramon Walker, 27, who was found dead in his apartment on Jan. 12. Kevin Hamill, 27, Winchester; Courtney Hamill, 18, Martinsburg; and Destiny Baker, 19, also of Martinsburg were taken into custody Friday after a joint operation by Martinsburg police, West Virginia State Police, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service. Walker was found with a single gunshot wound after officers responded to conduct a welfare check at his home on North Western Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.