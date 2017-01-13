The 167th Airlift Wing base source of Martinsburg water contamination
The federal government will pay millions of dollars for cleanup after it was determined the 167th Airlift Wing was the source of industrial chemicals that contaminated a groundwater source for Martinsburg's public-water system. Martinsburg City Manager Mark Bladwin told MetroNews affiliate WEPM the city has been working with the guard for several months discussing the issue.
