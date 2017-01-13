The 167th Airlift Wing base source of...

The 167th Airlift Wing base source of Martinsburg water contamination

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

The federal government will pay millions of dollars for cleanup after it was determined the 167th Airlift Wing was the source of industrial chemicals that contaminated a groundwater source for Martinsburg's public-water system. Martinsburg City Manager Mark Bladwin told MetroNews affiliate WEPM the city has been working with the guard for several months discussing the issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama Sets a New Record, Referenced Himself 75 ... 7 min DoSomeGood 9
Comrade trump's Presser 18 min Ibew 26
Stealing Food From A Buffet 42 min Judiud 1
Fresh Fart Friday 46 min Friday 1
Friday da 13f with RLN 1 hr Lolz 1
Liberal protestors dress up as Klan supporters 2 hr Duh 80
Comrade trump 2 hr Duh 38
See all Martinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martinsburg Forum Now

Martinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Martinsburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,430 • Total comments across all topics: 277,866,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC