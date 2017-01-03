SilverSneakers program keeps seniors ...

SilverSneakers program keeps seniors active

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Martinsburg Journal

SilverSneakers Fitness is a free program covered by some insurance companies that offers seniors - and some people with disabilities of all ages - attend local fitness classes and sometimes even get free membership to participating fitness centers and gyms. "I think it keeps people of all ages active.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Silas Pardue- Ashley Pardue 4 min Anonymous 1
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 11 min The truth wins 3,963
Hton 2017 35 min Warlord 14
Fence sitting Democrat or Republican 43 min nice 5
Prostitutes (Feb '09) 1 hr Deeldeel 167
ladies of bp 3 hr Mike 15
josh sammons (Jul '15) 3 hr haha 8
See all Martinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martinsburg Forum Now

Martinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Martinsburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,147 • Total comments across all topics: 277,681,732

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC