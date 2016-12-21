Resolutions: Locals look to get 2017 off to right start
The New Year's Eve bustle began early in the Eastern Panhandle. Parking lots of restaurants and stores were full in Martinsburg on Saturday afternoon while shoppers and hungry celebrators spent a day out on the town to prepare for the festivities later to come.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitution sting nabs nine in Huntington (Apr '09)
|5 min
|Tommy
|21
|Virginia Vargas NY resolutions
|29 min
|RLN
|1
|Me Hungry...Not Enough Party Food
|39 min
|You Know Who
|1
|Fresh Fart Sunday
|42 min
|Sunday
|1
|marshall drops to D-2
|54 min
|Marco
|9
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Sonja
|3,936
|Addicts... If it was your child would you turn ...
|1 hr
|Not my kid
|4
Find what you want!
Search Martinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC