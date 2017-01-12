Recovery house to open in county

Recovery house to open in county

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Martinsburg Journal

To treat male residents only, the 8 to 10 month program is modeled after Alcoholics Anonymous' 12-step program and requires residents to practice substance abstinence, said Bowman, who will serve as live-in residence director for the first 18 months. To be located in a residential building, the facility will serve a very small community, Bowman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fresh Fart Thursday 23 min Yein2 8
Ha ha look what the republicans just did to the... 23 min Drax 14
HTON made National news again 30 min alt black 55
Do black girls like white guys 43 min Stupid 16
Do you need a ged to work at amazon?? (Mar '14) 2 hr Ray2 19
Corleeta Sharee Johnson baby taken at hospital 2 hr Drax 24
Obama Sets a New Record, Referenced Himself 75 ... 3 hr Drax 4
See all Martinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martinsburg Forum Now

Martinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Martinsburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,419 • Total comments across all topics: 277,862,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC