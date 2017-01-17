Record number of calls in 2016 for ambulance authority
The Berkeley County Emergency Ambulance Authority responded to 9,288 calls in Berkeley County in 2016, which represents an increase of 796 more calls than in 2015. "Overdoses were our number one with 167 additional that put us over a total of 500.
