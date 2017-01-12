Powering Up: Bedington Volunteer Fire...

Powering Up: Bedington Volunteer Fire Department's Station 49 installs generator

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Now, Bedington Volunteer Fire Department's Station 49 on Mid Atlantic Parkway in Martinsburg has just had one installed and will be operational soon. The generators will allow the fire stations to maintain electrical service in the event of power failure, according to Brining, which can be a critical step in maintaining emergency services for the community in a catastrophe or even an isolated power failure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fresh Fart Thursday 43 min Mario 20
VA Resource Center 54 min Tried it 6
Melissa gibson? 59 min Katie 6
When you see 2 or more blacks walking are you s... 1 hr alt black 26
Comrade trump 1 hr Duh 47
Guyandotte Mike Reynolds? 1 hr Just Wondering 2
Prostitution arrests 2 hr Gratitude 6
See all Martinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martinsburg Forum Now

Martinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Martinsburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,146 • Total comments across all topics: 277,890,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC