Powering Up: Bedington Volunteer Fire Department's Station 49 installs generator
Now, Bedington Volunteer Fire Department's Station 49 on Mid Atlantic Parkway in Martinsburg has just had one installed and will be operational soon. The generators will allow the fire stations to maintain electrical service in the event of power failure, according to Brining, which can be a critical step in maintaining emergency services for the community in a catastrophe or even an isolated power failure.
