Police release HIDTA stop stats

After seven months of increased road patrols by six troopers, the West Virginia State Police say they have taken $1.2 million of narcotics off the street thanks to the HIDTA funding. Widmeyer said the HIDTA designation has been extended for 12 months due to the success, and they will be given another $50,000 to continue overtime road patrols.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.