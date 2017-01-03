Police release HIDTA stop stats
After seven months of increased road patrols by six troopers, the West Virginia State Police say they have taken $1.2 million of narcotics off the street thanks to the HIDTA funding. Widmeyer said the HIDTA designation has been extended for 12 months due to the success, and they will be given another $50,000 to continue overtime road patrols.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Martinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|12 min
|Wvstrong
|3,962
|What happened to David Allen Ponder? (Mar '15)
|16 min
|the ANGEL OF DEATH
|17
|Baltimore street
|29 min
|Lola Falanas
|19
|New restaurant
|1 hr
|Mike
|16
|Sicko liberals bind and torture a white guy
|1 hr
|the black arm
|28
|Adam Malory and Deana Mayo
|1 hr
|Facts
|3
|What time does unemployment money show up on de... (Dec '10)
|2 hr
|chad
|314
Find what you want!
Search Martinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC