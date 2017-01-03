Police investigate stabbing, seek info
The Martinsburg City Police Department is seeking information related to a reported Thursday morning stabbing on East Burke Street. The victim, identified as Randy Ziady, 51, of Martinsburg, is currently in critical, but stable condition, authorities say.
