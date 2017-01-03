Police and Court Report for January 6

A Martinsburg woman is facing two felony charges after allegedly striking two children in the back of the head several times. "mommy hit me in the back of the head and I went forward and hit my head on the floor, then mommy picked me up by my arms and stood me in the corner," The victim allegedly had a large knot on the back of the head, headache and nausea for several days, charging documents state.

