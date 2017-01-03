Police and Court Report for January 6
A Martinsburg woman is facing two felony charges after allegedly striking two children in the back of the head several times. "mommy hit me in the back of the head and I went forward and hit my head on the floor, then mommy picked me up by my arms and stood me in the corner," The victim allegedly had a large knot on the back of the head, headache and nausea for several days, charging documents state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Martinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where's Bobby Watts at ?
|22 min
|Mikey
|2
|John
|25 min
|Hes on FB
|2
|Mike Reynolds
|33 min
|Jennifer W
|4
|does any one know adam travis fraback? (Aug '10)
|37 min
|Smh
|10
|How to dispose of a dead body
|51 min
|Seriously
|8
|Nancy farted she said she didnt fart
|1 hr
|Missy
|1
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|R Scott Mick
|3,970
Find what you want!
Search Martinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC