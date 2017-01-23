Police and Court Report for January 24
Roger Hite was sentenced to 40 years for first-degree robbery and two to 10 years for malicious assault Monday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court with sentences to run concurrent. Circuit Court Judge Gray Silver III sentenced Hite, 47, after previously accepting guilty pleas to the two felony crimes in December.
